Why is Missoula City Councilperson Amber Sherrill talking about additional taxes to raise revenue? She should be addressing cost-saving measures, rather than taxing the citizenry out of more income.

I live in the county. So if I want to buy a six-pack of beer, I would have to pay more under her proposal; much like the folks of the city would have to pay more for beer, wine, tobacco, hotel rooms, etc. God forbid that parents want a night away. Drummond and Philipsburg are really coming in first on this idea. Pretty much it sucks.

Cut costs — especially where the mayor's agenda is concerned.

Mike Wheeler,

Clinton

