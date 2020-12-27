Cut ties with China's Communist Party

Lies and disinformation from the Chinese Communist Party keep getting worse. With China concealing information about coronavirus, the world has been caught unprepared and is threat to everyone. CCP's suppression of people who've tried to warn of its severity is well-known. People practicing their faith — Christians, Falun Gong, Uyghurs and Tibetans — are also suppressed through brainwashing, torture, killing, organ harvesting for profit.

U.S. suffered losses of manufacturing jobs/intellectual property through lying, deceit, spying of CCP. Communism is infiltrated in so many aspects without our realizing, and Americans are losing independence. To learn about communism: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-how-the-specter-of-communism-is-ruling-our-world.

If the world cuts ties with China, it wouldn't survive. It's time we awaken and distance ourselves, standing up for human rights/truth.

Conflicts between right/left, liberal/conservative and Republican/Democrat have pitted families and friends against each other. Perhaps it's not red versus blue, but communist values versus American values. We've enjoyed freedoms while the CCP has strategically indoctrinated doctrines of communism into our lives. One doesn't have to dig to find evidence.