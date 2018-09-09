U.S. Sen. John McCain reminded us of the values and high ideals that make America great. These ideals are guided by civil debate, respect and open minds. We need ethical, courageous people to lead us out of our current nightmare. We need a strong Democratic Party and a strong Republican Party.
But Trumpism is a gangrene that is killing the body of the Republican Party and the soul of America. When a body is ravaged by gangrene, the rot must be cut out to save the body. Donald Trump, with his constant lying, is trying to rule, not govern. Trump is trying to tell us that our own government is the enemy, trying to undermine the free press, trying to divide us from our fellow citizens of a different skin color or a different religion. Trump and Trumpism are spreading fear, hoping we will cower in submission.
Candidates for federal office in Montana who are pledging their allegiance to Trump and Trumpism are really telling us that they have no principles of their own to offer.
We must cut out the gangrene in order to save the Republican Party and get America back on track to the greatness that has always been there.
Maggie and Frank Allen,
Missoula