I am a rancher, registered nurse, past Republican chair of the Montana Legislature’s Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee and a senior citizen.
A fundamental conservative principle is to care for our children, our elderly and vulnerable citizens.
The Montana Public Health and Human Services Department must have adequate state funding to pull down the two to three times federal matching dollars or critical healthcare services across Montana will disappear. Critical services to children, elderly, mentally ill and disabled persons will cease to exist.
Without the federal Medicaid Expansion match dollars passed by the 2017 Legislature, rural health care will be severely impacted, closing nursing homes and rural hospitals. More than 100 critical access hospitals have closed, primarily in states that chose to not use federal funds.
You have free articles remaining.
Montana is so rural it is designated a Frontier State. Most Montana citizens are not wealthy. U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s proposed 30% tax cut, if enacted, would devastate the ability to provide health services to our most vulnerable citizens.
Edith Clark,
Sweet Grass