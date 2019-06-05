Contrary to what Fish, Wildlife and parks tells us, chronic wasting disease was reported west of the continental divide in the early '90s. I recall an elk farm in the Philipsburg area. Somehow a gate was left open and wild elk were allowed to mix with the farm elk. Thus, CWD was discovered in the elk herd.
FWP obtained a huge incinerator and all the elk were incinerated when the wind was in the correct direction. All these animals were taken care of. Consequently FWP had no way of knowing if CWD was in the tame or wild elk.
So the following fall FWP issued no restriction on the number of cow elk tags for the Douglas Creek areas. Was CWD wiped out? I guess not, as it is now in the Libby area. Probably those deer should be checked for asbestosis. I thought I heard it wheeze or perhaps it was only gas.
E. Millhouse,
Missoula