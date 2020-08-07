Daines a champion for lower health care costs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines has continued to fight for Montanans and their health care. I’m so glad to see that his top priorities are with the people of this state, specifically those with pre-existing health conditions and Montana seniors as well.

I support Daines’ introductions of multiple bipartisan bills that challenge big pharma and increase transparency in the systems involved with drug pricing. The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act has been strongly advocated by Steve Daines in hopes to change requirements involved in drug prescription pricing under Medicare and Medicaid. This act will save Montanans and taxpayers from paying out-of-pocket over $100 billion total!

I greatly appreciate his consistent efforts to aid Montana in the complex issues of the health care system and continue to fight for lower costs that can hopefully be unambiguous to all Montana citizens.

Luanne Easterbrooks,

Missoula

