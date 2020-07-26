Daines a voice for Montana veterans

The state of Montana has one of the highest veteran populations per capita, with veterans making up nearly 10% of our population. And as a veteran myself, I know how important it is to have someone in Washington, D.C., who has my back. Since his first day in Congress, Sen. Steve Daines has always put the men and women who have sacrificed for our country first.

As a rural state senator, Daines understands the health care challenges Montana’s veterans face. He has advocated for expanding telehealth services so veterans can receive the care they need, no matter where they live. He has sponsored bills to make sure veterans have unlimited career opportunities when they return from service, and he has fought to protect veteran and military families.

Unlike many politicians, Daines doesn’t just talk about helping veterans — he delivers. Steve Daines stands with Montana’s veterans and I know Montana’s veterans will stand with him at the polls in November.

Mike Whitman,

Missoula

