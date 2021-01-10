Daines' actions have led to insurrection

I had some disquietude to Senator Daines signing on to the Republican efforts to overturn a presidential election. He either was acquiescing to a radical part of his party to avoid their anger or theatrically jumping on the fraudulent claims of widespread voter irregularity to advance his political standing by allying himself with Donald Trump-ites, or he's a true believer. This directly contravenes his duty to defend the Constitution of the United States, the democratic process and to represent the entirety of his constituency.

I note he does not question the validity of his own re-election.

Now his words, actions and inactions have led to insurrection efforts by his party. I am having a difficult time explaining his actions to my three sons. Deny this he will, political spin will commence but like a child caught with his hand in the cookie jar, he is now retracting his previous positions in an effort to salvage his political reputation.

The withdrawing of his objections will not erase the scarlet stain on his reputation or his place in history that he aided and abetted saboteurs and an insurrection against the Republic. I grant him his convictions but can no longer support him.

Ernest Gray,

East Glacier Park

