 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines' actions sow divisiveness

Daines' actions sow divisiveness

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator Daines:

Why are you joining a handful of senators seeking to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory? I had hoped you had more integrity and intelligence to evaluate the facts and not be swayed by baseless conspiracy theories?

Do you really believe Donald Trump won this election, without any evidence of significant voter fraud as demonstrated by more than 60 court cases dismissed by judges, many appointed by Trump? Why can’t you understand this farcical quest to overturn the election is seriously damaging to our democracy? Why do you remain in Trump’s iron clasp, supporting his baseless attempt to instigate a coup?

Your decision to question and audit the certified electoral results has no chance of succeeding and can only contribute to prolonged division in our country. Even worse, what if you could overturn the results of an election by throwing out more than 20 million votes in six states? You would destroy our democracy and steal the election.

Your self-serving action as our senator sows continued divisiveness by failing to accept our democratic process unless you get the result you want. Shame on you! You know better. Be a patriot and put your country first.

Carol and John Santa,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Beware of fascist ambitions
Letters

Beware of fascist ambitions

Merriram Webster's definition of fascism: "a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News