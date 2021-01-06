Daines' actions sow divisiveness

Dear Senator Daines:

Why are you joining a handful of senators seeking to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory? I had hoped you had more integrity and intelligence to evaluate the facts and not be swayed by baseless conspiracy theories?

Do you really believe Donald Trump won this election, without any evidence of significant voter fraud as demonstrated by more than 60 court cases dismissed by judges, many appointed by Trump? Why can’t you understand this farcical quest to overturn the election is seriously damaging to our democracy? Why do you remain in Trump’s iron clasp, supporting his baseless attempt to instigate a coup?

Your decision to question and audit the certified electoral results has no chance of succeeding and can only contribute to prolonged division in our country. Even worse, what if you could overturn the results of an election by throwing out more than 20 million votes in six states? You would destroy our democracy and steal the election.

Your self-serving action as our senator sows continued divisiveness by failing to accept our democratic process unless you get the result you want. Shame on you! You know better. Be a patriot and put your country first.

Carol and John Santa,

Kalispell

