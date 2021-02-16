Daines adept at jumping fences

Perhaps there is hope for Sen. Steve Daines to become a "real Montanan." If only our rodeo would do a "fence jumping" event. Daines is a natural.

He supported Donald Trump for weeks with rhetoric about how Trump's election was stolen. Then, before some of us even knew what happened in D.C., he jumped the fence to say he had not supported Trump.

Now, with Trump's second impeachment trial, he has jumped the fence again to say that Trump is not at fault.

No, the "China senator" does not have the moxie to be a "real Montanan" in any way, shape or form.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

