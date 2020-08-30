Daines ads hypocritical

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please don’t let Steve Daines and his dark-money allies pull the wool over your eyes. They are hypocrites.

In one ad, Daines decries China’s role in minimizing the danger of COVID. Really? Isn’t that what his No. 1 hero, DT45, continues to do to us, to this day? Daines only wants you to forget his own strong and longstanding ties to China.

In another ad, Daines' supporters charge that Steve Bullock funneled public contracts to his brother’s company. The company in question is Pioneer Technical Services, which received its first Montana contract in 1992, before Steve Bullock held any statewide office. And, guess what? Contracts are awarded through a competitive bidding process established by statute; Bullock has no say in it one way or the other.

Meanwhile, Daines’ role model DT45 hires his daughter and son-in-law at taxpayers’ expense in order to increase the toady quotient in his White House staff.

Last but not least, Daines pretends he supports health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions, when he voted against it time and time again.

Daines insults your intelligence. Show him you are smarter than that. Vote. Him. Out.

Mary DeNevi,

Missoula

