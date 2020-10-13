 Skip to main content
Daines' ads inexcusable

Daines' ads inexcusable

Senator Daines, we saw your TV ad speaking against the “Liberal Mob”. Really Senator? We are Liberals and we are NOT part of a "mob". We are loyal Americans, Montanans, your constituents. Your ad insults all Americans. And it hurts.

You don't know us. We are Seniors who have isolated at home since March 13th to avoid Covid. My husband is a retired school Principal; I am a retired Special Education teacher. We’ve spent our lives serving others. We are Christians, parents, volunteers in the church, Elks, Scouts, Lions, and the Senior Center. And, YES, we are Liberals -- two elderly, valuable Montanans. Yet, you have the audacity to insult us and people like us as part of a "Liberal mob".

Where are your values? Do you adjust them for want of more votes? Do you use “situational ethics” when it benefits you? Senator, the "Liberal mob" does not exist. It is a term constructed to insult and separate Americans. Is that how you see your role as Senator, name-calling, insulting and separating?

We, like you, believe in liberty, democracy, and equality under this blessed American system.

Senator Daines, your ad is inexcusable. Stop insulting your fellow Montanans, your fellow Americans.

Sue Menegat,

Missoula

