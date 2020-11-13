 Skip to main content
Daines' allegations unworthy of position

An open letter to Senator Daines:

As a Montanan and an American, I find your allegation that Democrats are "stealing" the election from Donald Trump completely outrageous. No one has "stolen" the election. Millions simply exercised their right as Americans and voted. There has been no evidence of irregularity, no evidence to refute that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College vote.

The position you have taken is a slap in the face to all voters who stood in line for hours, to those who cast their ballots despite widespread efforts to suppress the vote of select groups; also to election officials and poll watchers who diligently followed stringent protocols to make sure everyone who wanted to vote had the opportunity to do so and to have their ballots counted. Your expressed doubts about the integrity of our election is simply unAmerican and unworthy of someone like you who should be standing as a statesman in the tradition of those who preceded you!

Annette Walker,

Missoula

