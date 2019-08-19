“People should not be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people.” This quote is from the movie “V for Vendetta” and it is a perfect example of what is happening in our state. Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte are so afraid of the citizens of Montana that they are refusing to hold in-person public town hall meetings during their congressional recess. They seem to have forgotten that they were elected to serve all Montanans, not just those who agree with them. They are ignoring the fact that great ideas come from a variety of sources, not just Republicans.
They are also missing an important truth — we the people are paying their salaries and will determine the outcome of the upcoming elections. A fitting reward would be for the citizens of Montana to vote them out of office and elect people who are truly in tune with their constituents.
Daines and Gianforte should be afraid — very afraid.
Karen Somerset,
Missoula