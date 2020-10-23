Daines and Gianforte are the real 'Green Decoys'

We’ve known for a long time that Senator Steve Daines isn’t afraid to lie about his terrible public lands record to boost his chances at reelection.
However, the senator might have stretched his relationship with truth past the breaking point in a recent interview with Montana Public Broadcasting, when he said “I have the best record of protecting public lands of anyone who’s served from Montana in Washington D.C. in a long, long time.”
Reallllly?
It seems like Daines has conveniently forgotten his actual record, so here’s a quick refresher: Senator, you masterminded the ill-fated attempt to force through the largest rollback of public land protection in Montana history. Along the way, you insulted sportsmen’s groups, ran from constituents, and repeatedly refused to listen to the people who you were elected to represent.
Back in late 2017, Daines introduced a bill that tried to slash protection from nearly half a million acres of wilderness study areas representing some of Montana’s wildest places. And he did it by steamrolling Montanans, rejecting public input, and refusing to hold a single public meeting to learn how the people who love and depend on these places actually felt about his bill.
The bill aimed to strip protections from the Big Snowies, Middle Fork Judith, West Pioneers, and Sapphires Wilderness Study Areas, as well as half of the Blue Joint Wilderness Study Area. These are places that are critically important to nearby communities: the Big Snowies provide Lewistown with some of the cleanest drinking water in the country. The legendary fishing on the Big Hole River depends on pristine headwaters high in the West Pioneers. Big game thrive in the deep forests and canyons of the Middle Fork Judith, Sapphires, and Blue Joint.
Montanans have treasured these places for generations, but Daines kept trying to force his unpopular legislation on Montanans, and he decided to attack local sportsmen’s groups when they dared to speak out against it.
At a private meeting in Phillipsburg, he called the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club and Hellgate Hunters and Anglers “fronts” and “green decoys,” an insult manufactured by Washington D.C. lobbyists to discredit outdoors organizations and grassroots conservation groups.
We heard him say it.
Senator Daines, the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club has existed since 1948. Instead of attacking them, why didn’t you listen to them?
Not to be outdone, Rep. Greg Gianforte introduced two bills of his own, one targeting the same WSAs in Daines’ bill and one aimed at cutting protections from an additional 240,000 acres. All told, these bills put nearly 800,000 acres of public lands on the chopping block.
This shouldn’t be surprising, as Gianforte’s conservation record is even worse than Daines’. Apart from these disastrous WSA bills, his only noteworthy public lands work is an ill-fated lawsuit attempting to block the public from accessing a fishing access site near his property.
And Daines and Gianforte share more than a miserable public lands track record: both have proven time and again that they don’t think the public deserves a voice in the management of our public lands.
Daines didn’t consult Montanans before he introduced his top-down wilderness study area bill, and he steadfastly refused to meet with constituents face-to-face when it became clear that Montanans overwhelmingly opposed it. Gianforte has taken his cues from Daines and kept the public at arm’s length while organizing sham public meetings in an attempt to provide cover for his own unpopular bills.
In February of 2018, Daines was officially scheduled to meet with constituents in Hamilton. To avoid hearing from the actual public, Daines showed up nearly an hour early, met with a small group of handpicked supporters, and literally escaped out the back door before the actual public meeting was even scheduled to start.
A dozen folks were waiting outside in -15 degree temperatures for an opportunity to speak to the senator. He ignored us.
Today, the public is even more strongly against Daines’ efforts to slash protections now than in 2018. A bipartisan 2020 poll from the University of Montana found just 8% of Montanans support eliminating protections in the WSAs that Daines targeted with his bills, down from 11% in 2018.
Their previous legislation, history of ignoring Montanans, and terrible track records make it obvious: Daines and Gianforte are terrible for public lands.
They’re just politicians out to get what they want while trampling the public lands that we hold dear.
Fran Galvin is a longtime public lands advocate and Chris Marchion is a member of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Both live in Anaconda.
