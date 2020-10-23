Daines and Gianforte are the real 'Green Decoys'

We’ve known for a long time that Senator Steve Daines isn’t afraid to lie about his terrible public lands record to boost his chances at reelection.

However, the senator might have stretched his relationship with truth past the breaking point in a recent interview with Montana Public Broadcasting, when he said “I have the best record of protecting public lands of anyone who’s served from Montana in Washington D.C. in a long, long time.”

Reallllly?

It seems like Daines has conveniently forgotten his actual record, so here’s a quick refresher: Senator, you masterminded the ill-fated attempt to force through the largest rollback of public land protection in Montana history. Along the way, you insulted sportsmen’s groups, ran from constituents, and repeatedly refused to listen to the people who you were elected to represent.

Back in late 2017, Daines introduced a bill that tried to slash protection from nearly half a million acres of wilderness study areas representing some of Montana’s wildest places. And he did it by steamrolling Montanans, rejecting public input, and refusing to hold a single public meeting to learn how the people who love and depend on these places actually felt about his bill.