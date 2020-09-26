 Skip to main content
Daines and Gianforte do not care about the citizens

I am retired military and a veteran and I don't want to see a president in the White House that is OK with Russia putting bounties on the heads of our men and women. I also don't want anyone like Gianforte as governor of beautiful Montana. Gianforte votes 100 percent with Trump and Daines almost as much. If these guys get in they will help get rid of health care, Medicare and Medicaid. These millionaires, backed by out of state dark money, do not care about the citizens of this country. It is all about selling off our public lands to the highest bidder. We don't need another senator who only cares about the big buck, and we sure don't need a governor in the pocket of Trump and his gang. No matter what party you have chosen in the past, if you care about Montana and the country, we have to vote for honesty and integrity. Cooney is the best man, a true Montanan and Steve Bullock as senator will help Montana and the country.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

 

