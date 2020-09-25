 Skip to main content
Daines and Gianforte need to confront Trump

Donald Trump says he will not accept any election that he loses, and he won't ensure a peaceful transition of power. That is making America over in Russia's image, with Trump in Putin's chair. Do you doubt that if we give him enough rope he will start stringing up journalists and poisoning opposition leaders?

Anyone who knows or cares about this country's democracy must clearly say what Trump is doing: trampling our laws, ethics, and justice on his way to unaccountable absolute power.

American elected officials of all parties must speak loudly and clearly in rejecting Trump's authoritarian words and deeds. Republicans especially need to speak up. You know Trump is dead wrong and danagerous, and that he folds when he meets solid opposition from within his own party. What would you say if Obama acted this way?

This is your moment Senator Daines and Rep. Gianforte, you can do the nation and yourselves a great service by squarely confronting Trump's authoritarian intransigence. Do you have what it takes?

David Morris,

Missoula

