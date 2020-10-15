 Skip to main content
Daines and Gianforte should have stood up to Trump

Maybe Steve Daines’ and Greg Gianforte’s credibility and likability would be improved if they had stood up to President Trump just a couple of times. If only they had demonstrated the courage and morals of Senator Mitt Romney and voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power. If only they had not remained silent or defended Trump when he and his administration separated children, including infants, from their parents at the border and kept them in cages. To this day many children still have not been reunited with their families and likely never will be. Vote for Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney. And while you’re at it, vote for Kathleen Williams instead of Matt Rosendale, another Trump lapdog.

Loretta Johnson,

Helena

