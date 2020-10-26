Daines and Gianforte too tied to Trump

It’s incredibly helpful that Steve Daines, who is running for U.S. Senate here in Montana, and Greg Gianforte, who is hoping to become our next governor, have tied themselves directly to President Trump. It makes our choices clear in 2020.

If you agree with President Trump that members of the U.S. military are “suckers” and “losers,” then vote for Gianforte and Daines.

If you want to cut our health care coverage in the middle of a pandemic, then vote for Gianforte and Daines.

If you believe President Trump bears no responsibility for 225,000+ Covid-19 deaths here in the U.S., then vote for Gianforte and Daines.

If you’re convinced that losing millions of jobs is good for America, then vote for Gianforte and Daines.

If you’re fine with President Trump lying to us about the severity of the pandemic, then vote for Gianforte and Daines.

If it’s okay for a president to order the arrest and prosecution of his political opponents, then vote for Gianforte and Daines.

On the other hand, if you’re a patriotic American who hates what Trump, Daines and Gianforte are doing to Montana, vote for Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney in 2020.