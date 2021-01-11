Daines and Rosendale are causing the divide

The Jan. 9, Missoulian reported that Senator Daines said that impeachment would “further divide the nation”. It also reported that Representative Rosendale issued a press release stating “Efforts to impeach or remove the president are media stunts drawn from left-wing fever dreams”. I think our Congressmen are completely wrong and do not represent Montana values.

Senator Daines, our country is divided because of people like you who have done nothing to stop the lies, hate speech and unconstitutional acts of our president. As Mitt Romney said, “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.” We will not start unifying the country until you start telling the truth and ensure that there are consequences for the lies and sedition.