Daines and Rosendale are not representing all citizens

Under Federal Law 5 U.S. C. 3331, each member of the United States Congress, which includes veteran and new members, of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, on the opening day of Congress, are required to take the following oath before assuming elected office: "I, ____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God." Federal Law 5 U. S. C. 3333 states: "An individual who accepts office or employment in the Government of the United States...shall execute an affidavit within 60 days after accepting the office or employment that his acceptance and holding of the office or employment does not or will not violate section 7311 of this title. The affidavit is prima facie evidence that the acceptance and holding of office or employment by the affiant does not or will not violate section 7311 of this title." This affidavit is signed by each member of the House of Representatives and the U. S. Senate.
Matt Rosendale is the sole Representative of the state of Montana in the United States Congress House of Representatives. As such, his duty is to represent all of the citizens of Montana, without regard for his own political beliefs, to the best of his ability. From his words, which are on public record, his stated intention, even before being seated in the House of Representatives, was to challenge the Electoral College results, those results being the result of the votes cast by the citizens of the United States, that have resulted in Joe Biden becoming the President-elect of the United States. Matt Rosendale did not consult all of the citizens of Montana prior to making this decision. He acted without the permission of the citizens of Montana. In so doing, Matt Rosendale has failed to represent the citizens of Montana, thereby vacating the trust and responsibility bestowed on him by the citizens of Montana.
Senator Steve Daines is one of two veteran Senators representing the state of Montana in the U.S. Senate. Steve Daines, through his words, which are on public record, stated his intention, even before resuming his seat in the U. S. Senate, to challenge the Electoral College results, with a purpose to overturn the Electoral College results that have resulted in Joe Biden becoming the President-elect of the United States. Steve Daines did not consult all of the citizens of the state of Montana before making the decision to join a group of Republican Senators who declared their intention of challenging the Electoral College results. He acted without the permission of the citizens of Montana. In so doing, Steve Daines has failed to represent the citizens of Montana, thereby vacating the trust and responsibility bestowed on him by the citizens of Montana.
In advocating the overturning of the results of a lawfully held election, and thereby disregarding the will of the majority of the citizens of the United States, and stating their intentions to challenge the Electoral College results, both Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines have violated their Congressional oaths of office. The penalty for that violation is clear under Federal Law 5 U.S. C. 7311: "An individual may not accept or hold a position in the Government of the United States of the government of the District of Columbia if he (1) advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government..." Such advocacy includes "...alteration of the form of the government of the United States by unconstitutional means." Both Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines are complicit through their words prior to the attack, in facilitating the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, the seat of the legislative branch of the United States government, on January 6, 2021.
Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution of the United States provides: "...that each House (of Congress) may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and with the consent of 2/3, expel a member." It is clear that both Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines have violated the trust put in them by the citizens of Montana who elected them to represent the state of Montana in the United States Congress. It is clear that neither Matt Rosendale nor Steve Daines should be allowed to continue representing the citizens of the state of Montana in their elected offices of the United States Senate and the House of Representatives. Both must face and accept the consequences of their words, i.e., the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, and be expelled from their seats in the U. S. Senate and the House of Representatives.
Kristin Jakobson,
Missoula