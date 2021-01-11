Daines and Rosendale are not representing all citizens

Under Federal Law 5 U.S. C. 3331, each member of the United States Congress, which includes veteran and new members, of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, on the opening day of Congress, are required to take the following oath before assuming elected office: "I, ____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God." Federal Law 5 U. S. C. 3333 states: "An individual who accepts office or employment in the Government of the United States...shall execute an affidavit within 60 days after accepting the office or employment that his acceptance and holding of the office or employment does not or will not violate section 7311 of this title. The affidavit is prima facie evidence that the acceptance and holding of office or employment by the affiant does not or will not violate section 7311 of this title." This affidavit is signed by each member of the House of Representatives and the U. S. Senate.