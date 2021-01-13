 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines and Rosendale have blood on their hands

Daines and Rosendale have blood on their hands

{{featured_button_text}}

Misters Daines and Rosendale, you have blood on your hands.

I feel you should have come out against “the big lie”, but instead seemed to sell your souls for it. You were both intending to vote for an investigation on a certified election when your candidate and you won in your state! Does this mean there was fraud in electing you?

Steve Daines apparently “saw the light” after the people’s house was invaded. This was done at the encouragement of not only the president, but by two senators that were with you in self-service, not in serving your constituents or your country. Matt Rosendale continued to support the lie and voted with other seditious house members to not accept the electoral votes.

M. Rosendale said he was not afraid during the attack on the capitol; maybe you both should be afraid of the patriotic, law abiding citizens of Montana, the state you call home. You should be censured and resign.

Kristen Wood,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News