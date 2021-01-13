Daines and Rosendale have blood on their hands

Misters Daines and Rosendale, you have blood on your hands.

I feel you should have come out against “the big lie”, but instead seemed to sell your souls for it. You were both intending to vote for an investigation on a certified election when your candidate and you won in your state! Does this mean there was fraud in electing you?

Steve Daines apparently “saw the light” after the people’s house was invaded. This was done at the encouragement of not only the president, but by two senators that were with you in self-service, not in serving your constituents or your country. Matt Rosendale continued to support the lie and voted with other seditious house members to not accept the electoral votes.

M. Rosendale said he was not afraid during the attack on the capitol; maybe you both should be afraid of the patriotic, law abiding citizens of Montana, the state you call home. You should be censured and resign.

Kristen Wood,

Missoula

