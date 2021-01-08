Daines and Rosendale need to accept their part in travesty

Thank you to the Missoulian Editorial Board for the Jan. 7, Guest Editorial. Even many of those who have supported Trump’s delusional insistence that he had “won by a lot” were horrified by the words of the speakers at the National Mall just before the storming of the Capitol, intended clearly to enflame what quickly became a violent mob. Trump told the crowd to go directly to the Capitol, Giuliani called for “trial by combat,” and Don, Jr. warned members of Congress who were not expressing support for Trump, “We’re coming for you.” Trump, Giuliani, and Don Jr. all need to be held responsible for inciting the violence, which resulted in the death of five people, including a law enforcement officer who was pulled into the mob and assaulted and a woman who was crushed to death by the crowd. Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale also have blood on their hands. They supported Trump in his claims of a stolen election, without a shred of evidence other than vague rumors. Daines has backed off his support but Rosendale continues to hang on to election conspiracy theories. It’s time for Daines and Rosendale to accept their part in this travesty.