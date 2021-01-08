 Skip to main content
Daines and Rosendale need to resign

Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale: Resign! You have proven that you don't understand the Constitutional responsibilities of the offices you hold. You made clear your allegiance to a corrupt inept, criminally destructive president. You are complicit in the domestic terrorists' attack on our government. You cannot undo the damage that has diminished our democracy and the principles on which our country was founded. Your cynical acts of political expediency have blown up in your faces, and we now have to deal with the aftermath. You have no credibility. Trust is broken. Resign.

Annette Walker,

Missoula

