Daines and Rosendale need to show evidence

To Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale:

You keep mentioning “credible allegations” of election fraud. Please share with us, your constituents, what it is about these allegations that makes them credible to you–bearing in mind that only one thing can make an allegation credible: evidence. You appear to be arguing that a bunch of allegations adds up to proof of election fraud–no smoke without fire. But if every individual allegation lacks supporting evidence, there isn’t even any smoke. It doesn’t matter how many of them there are, if each one amounts to nothing. Even zero times several thousand is still zero. Without evidence, an allegation is merely an unsubstantiated claim, a rumor. A lie. More than two months has passed since the presidential election, ample time to collect evidence, if it’s as thick on the ground as you imply. If you have no evidence, you must now stop speaking of credible allegations. If you have evidence, let’s hear it.

Linda Woodbridge,

Missoula

