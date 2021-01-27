Daines and Rosendale should be removed

Daines and Rosendale are spineless. Part of being a proud American is independence of self. The two GOP representatives the State of Montana have in place in Washington D.C. are antithesis of independent. They are part of a large amoebic blob that cannot do anything but tell lies. This blob is so ensconced within itself it does not represent anyone other than itself. Yesterday Daines, along with forty four other spineless portions of the blob, to “not hear” the impeachment case of a President that incited insurrection, funded into the insurrection, and then slunk away to watch the mayhem that ensued at OUR Capitol building in joyous glee. This action is not independent. This action is one of cowardice. This action does not represent the MAJORITY of citizens who believe that the past President should not be allowed to EVER hold office again. Mr. (and I use that term very loosely) Daines and Rosendale have allegiance to a blob not OUR Country. Both GOP representatives in Congress, that have been placed there by the Montana voter, should be removed from office. We need independent representation that maintains its allegiance to us. Not to a blob that murdered a Capitol policeman.