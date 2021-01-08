Daines and Rosendale should resign

Daines, Rosendale, and every Republican lawmaker who attempted to use "stop the steal" - a disgraceful, harmful, intentional lie - to try to fundraise and to try to stop the procedural actions of Congress, is complicit in the insurrection in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. Any lawmaker who took part in the fomentation of distrust that fueled a mob attacking our elections, our Capitol, and our domestic security is responsible, and must resign or be removed from office.

Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale: resign. You have violated your oaths of office. You are dragging the nation and the people of Montana down with you beyond the bounds of political discourse into the depths of blind hatred and violence, pushing us ever lower than we've gone before. Your actions have consequences: your demands make you accessory to the violent attempts to ruin our country. The world is watching. Montana is watching. Trump's name will live in infamy, and yours with him if you do not admit that your actions rendered your commitment to the Constitution null and void.