Daines and Rosendale validated lies

You have supported lies told about the validity of presidential election that could not be supported by any evidence or court findings, including the Supreme Court, by election officials or by the Attorney General of the United States. Many people believed the lies and demanded you investigate. You continued to validate the lies. Many people got angry. You continued to validate the lies. Many people gathered to demand the overturn of the election results. You continued to support the lies by stating you would contest electoral college results in halls of our country's democracy. Many people stormed the Capitol walls, destroyed property, and lives were lost.