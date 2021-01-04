Daines answerable to all Montanans

An open letter to Senator Daines:

Montana contains over 1.6 million people. As our junior senator, you are responsible for and answerable to every Montanan — not just to the 300,000-plus who voted for you, along with President Trump.

The oath that you take as a senator swears that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies — including domestic enemies. Yet you are currently supporting the domestic enemies who are attempting to overthrow the valid election in effort to subvert the will of the voters. Such uncertain and shifting loyalties almost destroyed America at the time of the Civil War.

Remember that all Montanans count on your protection of the Constitution and of the laws governing our precious democracy. We will survive but we need you to support all of us and not just some of us.

Beverly Beck,

Deer Lodge

