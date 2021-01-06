Daines beholden to seditious prophet

Steve Daines:

You are now part of an infamous dirty dozen who will go down in history as beholden to a seditious false prophet. Clearly you lack good judgment, but I can’t believe you are stupid enough not to recognize the futility of an act intended for the sole purpose of receiving Donald Trump’s tainted blessing.

Federal judges, including those appointed by Trump, as well as Trump’s own Attorney General Bill Barr, have thrown out these specious attempts to delegitimize a free and fair election. Your brazen attempt to foil the democratic process on which our nation is founded will have lasting consequences. Do you care?

How does it feel to put your self-respect up for sale? How does it feel to betray your state and country? Thankfully, I will never know. Because as a sixth-generation Montanan, I was taught better.

Sheila Ray,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0