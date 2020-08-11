You have permission to edit this article.
Daines blindly follows Trump

Senator Daines said in the Sunday debate: “President Trump has led boldly. He’s brought together the great sciences across our government. … I’m grateful for his leadership in this difficult time.”

Where has Daines been in the last several months? There has never been, in the history of the American presidency, a more inept, destructive, ethics-free, incompetent person.

Daines is grossly underestimating the capability of Montana voters to see for their own eyes what Trump is and to make their own decisions based on science and solid argument. They clearly see that Trump has bungled the federal response to the pandemic, totally rejects science while recommending to inject bleach to ward off the virus, and continues lying thousands of times to cover up his incompetence, self-dealing and lack of even the slightest empathetic response to over 160,000 deaths.

Clearly Daines is now a card-carrying member of the Washington beltway Republican Party who have abandoned all pretense of morals and ethics, and blindly follow Donald Trump. The Trump sycophants need to find themselves unemployed on Nov. 4.

Montana has an able Daines replacement in Steve Bullock, who does his own thinking and really lives Montana values.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

