Daines campaign ads hit new low

I and others thought that Steve Daines and the Republican Party hit a new low when they ran their campaign commercial that featured that sheriff from Wibaux County. Not only was that commercial disgusting, it was not correct about Bullock or Montana.
Then next comes the commercial where Daines is so proud of the A-plus rating given him by the NRA. You know, the NRA that is now being sued by the states because their top officials have been accused of embezzled millions of dollars so that they can live over-the-top lifestyles with lavish vacations and possessions.
Daines should be embarrassed to promote an organization that has committed these unthinkable crimes. It appears the NRA embezzles at the top and gives huge kickbacks to Daines and others who push NRA endorsements.
The NRA, which pushes for the sale of not only guns, but assault rifles, to anyone, young, old or even those with mental issues; they don't seem to care whose hands these guns are in.
Lots wrong with that way of thinking. No common sense in their agenda. And Daines endorses that behavior. Sad!
I don't know how many of you realize that during the first three months in Montana and America, when we were concerned about the virus, sickness and our families, the only two candidates running non-stop political commercials were Daines and Greg Gianforte.
Instead of being concerned with fellow Montanans and Americans, they were more concerned with their own political ambitions. Now think about that!
Jean Murphy,
Thompson Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!