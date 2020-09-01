Daines campaign ads hit new low

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I and others thought that Steve Daines and the Republican Party hit a new low when they ran their campaign commercial that featured that sheriff from Wibaux County. Not only was that commercial disgusting, it was not correct about Bullock or Montana.

Then next comes the commercial where Daines is so proud of the A-plus rating given him by the NRA. You know, the NRA that is now being sued by the states because their top officials have been accused of embezzled millions of dollars so that they can live over-the-top lifestyles with lavish vacations and possessions.

Daines should be embarrassed to promote an organization that has committed these unthinkable crimes. It appears the NRA embezzles at the top and gives huge kickbacks to Daines and others who push NRA endorsements.

The NRA, which pushes for the sale of not only guns, but assault rifles, to anyone, young, old or even those with mental issues; they don't seem to care whose hands these guns are in.

Lots wrong with that way of thinking. No common sense in their agenda. And Daines endorses that behavior. Sad!