Letters to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines asking how the wall will be funded are absurd. He, nor anyone else, especially in this hate-driven war against the president, knows in advance how things will be done.
All Donald Trump is doing is following through on what President Obama initiated through the Democratic Party in his second term. During the campaigns Trump agreed with the reforms and said he would follow though if elected.
Daines, or any other senator, is not empowered to answer any question on behalf of the president. If Obama had funded his decision in his last term, we would not even have to talk about it. The Democratic Party's actions looked good; just smoke and mirrors to be cleaned up in the next term.
The bill allowing more wall to be built is only a few days old. There was not enough time for Gary Fee (letter, Feb. 19) to send two letters to Daines and expect to have a response within less than a week. No one knew what funds would be available until a few days ago.
Hmm, something does not add up here. He just wanted to be the first to call Daines a hypocrite — regardless of facts.
Jay Pidgeon,
Superior