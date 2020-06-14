Daines, clarify thanks for Trump leadership

Was it his disavowal of any responsibility for the health and safety of Americans? Or maybe his attempted withdrawal from the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic? Perhaps it was his rant at the nation’s governors and threats to use the U.S. military to violate the Posse Comitatus Act and the Tenth Amendment that made you so grateful? Or was it his violent clearing of peaceful citizens from a public park so he could pose for photos in front of a church?