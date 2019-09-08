Letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
I recently received a notice from your office concerning protection of our flag. I guess this is somewhat important, but pales in comparison to other ongoing problems in our country.
Are you equally concerned about the the protection of critically ill undocumented children who will most likely die, as they only have 33 days to leave the country, thus denying them of necessary health care? Are you also concerned about the protection of children separated from their parents at the border, which might scar them for life? Is there concern for protection of our elections from foreign, hostile countries?
I could go on and discuss protection for our environment, from gun violence, and from unscrupulous drug manufacturers, but I think you get the point.
Montana has a long history of sending independent thinkers to Washington (e.g. Jeannette Rankin, Thomas Walsh, Burton K. Wheeler, Mike Mansfield). I encourage you to follow in their footsteps and work to make good decisions for people, rather than to simply go along with your sycophantic Republican colleagues in the Senate. Montana, as well as the rest of the nation, deserves as much during these troublesome and dangerous times.
James Wahlberg,
Missoula