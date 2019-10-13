An open letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
When you took office you swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. Yet now you sit by silently while the president tramples all over it to protect your own political career.
When are you and other Republicans going to put aside personal agendas and stand up not only for the citizens of America but the Constitution you swore, under oath, to protect?
The president has crossed a line that should not be crossed and threatens our democracy and the basis on which this country was formed. Join your colleague Mitt Romney and condemn the president’s actions in pressuring foreign governments to involve themselves our election process.
Kirsten Hardy,
Missoula