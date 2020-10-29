 Skip to main content
Daines created good paying jobs

Daines created good paying jobs

Now that Chief Justice John Roberts has administered the judicial oath to Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats are calling for revenge. Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer are talking about packing the U.S. Supreme Court with left-leaning justices who will legislate from the bench. They're even talking about rotating justices out of the Supreme Court into lower-level courts.

They could pull this off if they take control of the Senate by defeating Republicans in Senate races. Montana's Senator Daines is in a close race with Governor Bullock. Contrary to hundreds of attack ads against Daines, he did not send American jobs to China. In fact, as an executive with RightNow Technologies in Bozeman, he created 500 good-paying jobs for Montanans.

Daines is a fifth-generation Montanan; a lifelong sportsman who hunts and fishes. He won't sell public lands and eliminate public access for hunters and anglers. He's a strong Second Amendment advocate and has been endorsed by the NRA, receiving a grade of "A+." Governor Bullock received an "F." He vetoed practically every pro-gun bill passed by the Legislature during his eight years as governor.

Senate Democrats in Congress always vote together. The vote to confirm Justice Barrett is the latest example.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

