Daines dealing with coronavirus

Now more than ever, Americans are seeing the importance of choosing the right leaders to represent us. We are seeing the consequences of weak leadership across the country, through leaders who would rather dictate to the American people what to do than trust us to make decisions for ourselves.

Sen. Steve Daines has never stopped fighting to preserve our freedoms and rights in Montana. During this pandemic, Daines has been non-stop trying to stay in contact with professionals and people across the state to find out all the facts. Senator Daines gives the people the facts so that we can make our own decisions without being led to believe in a particular way.

Senator Daines understands that we need more information in order to decide on the proper next steps. Daines has fought for waived fees for coronavirus testing so that if you feel sick, you don’t have to worry about your wallet! If you’re sick you can have two weeks paid sick leave because Daines fought for you. Families who need help will get the help because we have a leader like Steve Daines who cares about his friends and neighbors in this great state.

We need Senator Daines to continue his work to ensure that Montanans are cared about and not tossed to the side whenever it’s convenient. We need to re-elect Senator Daines.

Barbara White,

Hamilton

