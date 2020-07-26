Daines defending against vandalism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a veteran, I am saddened to see our memorials defaced, statures torn down, our cities and our flag burn while bystanders cheer. Our Constitution and the people who wrote it are said to be corrupt, our system rotten. As an Army veteran, I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution and my oath has not changed.

Like many veterans, I stepped up, did my duty and served my country. Many others did the same and made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms. That’s why I am proud to see Sen. Steve Daines standing up against mob violence and fighting for the future of our country and our heritage.

Daines has introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would double fines for the destruction or vandalization of U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration property. He’s also introduced an amendment to the United States Constitution banning flag burning, something he does every Congress.

It’s time for us to come together, to stop fighting and talk — civilly — to one another. If you love our country, our freedoms and our liberties, I ask that you stand with me and vote for Sen. Steve Daines Nov. 3.

David Mihalic,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0