Daines defending against vandalism

Daines defending against vandalism

{{featured_button_text}}

As a veteran, I am saddened to see our memorials defaced, statures torn down, our cities and our flag burn while bystanders cheer. Our Constitution and the people who wrote it are said to be corrupt, our system rotten. As an Army veteran, I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution and my oath has not changed.

Like many veterans, I stepped up, did my duty and served my country. Many others did the same and made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms. That’s why I am proud to see Sen. Steve Daines standing up against mob violence and fighting for the future of our country and our heritage.

Daines has introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would double fines for the destruction or vandalization of U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration property. He’s also introduced an amendment to the United States Constitution banning flag burning, something he does every Congress.

It’s time for us to come together, to stop fighting and talk — civilly — to one another. If you love our country, our freedoms and our liberties, I ask that you stand with me and vote for Sen. Steve Daines Nov. 3.

David Mihalic,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Trump manipulating the polls
Letters

Trump manipulating the polls

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. T…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News