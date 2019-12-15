Imagine the public outrage of Griz fans if, in a FCS playoff game, Coach Hauck benched veteran quarterback Dalton Sneed and instead chose a rookie, untested player who had never thrown a touchdown pass to take the field?
Yet the public cares not that President Trump is advancing to the federal bench rookie attorneys who lack the experience to receive lifetime appointments, without similar public outrage.
The American Bar Association has for decades performed surveys of judges and attorneys familiar with nominees for the federal bench. Montana is fortunate to have benefited from this process with qualified and experienced federal judges. As a practicing attorney, I have participated in ABA reviews and believe the process is fair and reliable.
Yet our U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has ignored those ABA findings that some of President Trump's appointees are “unqualified” and has voted to confirm nominees found by the ABA to be “unqualified.”
I encourage voters to be as outraged about Daines’ degradation of the federal bench as they would be about the football analogy, because in reality the lifetime judicial appointments of “unqualified” judges will have much more profound adverse consequences to America's citizens than any football game.
Lon Dale,
Missoula