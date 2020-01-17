On the evening of Jan. 9, protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' Missoula office to voice concerns with the Trump administration's recent actions regarding Iran.
Daines' office responded with a statement which read, in part, “It’s disheartening to see Missoula Rising (sic) mourning the death of a terrorist who killed over 600 Americans. The president, as commander-in-chief, has the authority and responsibility to protect Americans facing imminent danger. The senator believes in the First Amendment, and welcomes feedback from all Montanans.”
Instead of addressing the substance of protesters' concerns, Daines' office chose to demonize fellow Montanans with a bad-faith assertion they were "mourning the death of a terrorist." Is this what passes for a response to constituents? It’s ridiculous to denigrate those who think differently and then follow with, "The senator believes in the First Amendment, and welcomes feedback from all Montanans."
In effect, the senator's office is saying, you can give us feedback, but we'll label you a terrorist sympathizer. In a democracy, this statement is chilling and far beneath the dignity of the senator's office. I call on Daines to retract it and apologize.
Lindsay Iudicello,
Missoula