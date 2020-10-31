 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines did not uphold Montana values on funding for public education

Daines did not uphold Montana values on funding for public education

{{featured_button_text}}

Like Steve Daines, I too was at the U.S. Supreme Court for the hearing of Espinoza vs the Montana Department of Revenue in January of this year. But that decision was not really about religious discrimination; but rather, the use of Montana tax dollars to fund private religious schools.

Montana Constitutions, since 1899, have prohibited the use of state taxpayer dollars to fund religious schools. Yet Senator Daines, along with Representative Gianforte, filed an amicus brief in that case against Montana's Constitution and its long history of tax dollars being used exclusively for "public" education.

After hearing from the public, both in letters and testimony, the delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention thoughtfully debated and voted overwhelmingly to retain that prohibition in the 1972 Constitution, and clearly establish that the highest priority for Montana tax dollars was to fund equal, quality public education for all Montana students.

It is not clear to me what Montana freedoms or values Senator Daines thought he was preserving in his hypocritical rush to confirm Judge Barrett as the sixth Catholic member of our highest court. It certainly was not separation of church and state, the right of privacy or a woman's right to chose.

Mae Nan Ellingson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Gianforte has Montana for sale
Letters

Gianforte has Montana for sale

Any student of Montana history knows the boom/bust cycle of our economy. Each cycle created a boom in the economy followed by the bust when th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News