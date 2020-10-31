Daines did not uphold Montana values on funding for public education

Like Steve Daines, I too was at the U.S. Supreme Court for the hearing of Espinoza vs the Montana Department of Revenue in January of this year. But that decision was not really about religious discrimination; but rather, the use of Montana tax dollars to fund private religious schools.

Montana Constitutions, since 1899, have prohibited the use of state taxpayer dollars to fund religious schools. Yet Senator Daines, along with Representative Gianforte, filed an amicus brief in that case against Montana's Constitution and its long history of tax dollars being used exclusively for "public" education.

After hearing from the public, both in letters and testimony, the delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention thoughtfully debated and voted overwhelmingly to retain that prohibition in the 1972 Constitution, and clearly establish that the highest priority for Montana tax dollars was to fund equal, quality public education for all Montana students.