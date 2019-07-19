U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has written his outrage at four non-white women Democrat representatives for anti-American, anti-patriotic talk. And that the speaks for all Montanans.
Once again Daines shows shallow thinking/governing. The representatives spoke against Trump administration policy and some of its behaviors, not against the U.S.
Daines’ silence on all questionable things Trump, yet written outraged four non-white women representatives' words, show he is shallow, partisan, black/white thinking, possibly prejudiced and lacking wisdom.
He wrote outrage against the Iran nuclear accord and now has his desired result — possible war with a more uranium-enriched Iran soon. More shallow thinking/governing.
He voted against big Sandy hurricane relief because it was too much money. More shallow thinking/governing.
Finally he doesn’t represent me and others in Montana on his outrage. Start governing with more wisdom and less bluster.
Mike O’Lear,
Missoula