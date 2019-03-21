The “bait and switch” is one of the oldest con game scams there is and U.S. Sen. “Sleazy Stevie” Daines just showed us how to run it like a pro.
I recently received an email from our senator where he was bragging about attending the signing ceremony for the newly passed bill S.47: the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, which most significantly included the permanent re-authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
There he was, big smile, holding the pen used to sign the bill into law and going on about how he “as an avid outdoorsman,” “knows the importance that public lands hold in Montana” and how this bill is “a monumental win for all of Montana.”
That’s the “bait.” The” switch” is that when Sleazy Stevie was at that bill signing ceremony, he knew the “Conman in Chief” Donald Trump had removed all the funding from the bill for 2019 and 2020.
It was an empty and meaningless gesture meant to con the citizens of Montana into thinking he had delivered something important and dear to us but was really just another scam.
Gary Fee,
Alberton