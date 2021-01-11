 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines does not share Montanans' values

Daines does not share Montanans' values

{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Daines, you obviously don't share the values of the people of Montana. You've proven this again and again. Twitter should have banned Donald Trump long before now and maybe that debacle in Washington DC might have been avoided. Mr. Trump is an embarrassment to this country, as you are becoming to this state. I did not vote for either of you and will do what I can to see that YOU are removed from office. Please, don't make a further fool of yourself by asking Twitter to re-instate the man whom already, is no longer the president of the United States. I will copy this to my local newspaper.

Donna Warren,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Daines must resign
Letters

Daines must resign

For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines vot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News