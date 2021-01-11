Daines does not share Montanans' values

Mr. Daines, you obviously don't share the values of the people of Montana. You've proven this again and again. Twitter should have banned Donald Trump long before now and maybe that debacle in Washington DC might have been avoided. Mr. Trump is an embarrassment to this country, as you are becoming to this state. I did not vote for either of you and will do what I can to see that YOU are removed from office. Please, don't make a further fool of yourself by asking Twitter to re-instate the man whom already, is no longer the president of the United States. I will copy this to my local newspaper.