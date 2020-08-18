Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the November election, where does that leave Steve Daines, who has supported Trump in his orphaning of children at the border and sacrificed public lands (e.g. Bears Ears, Utah and Alaska Wildlife Refuge) to drilling for oil and gas? Steve supported Trump’s Chinese import tariffs, causing hardship for Montana’s farmers and ranchers – and Trump’s withholding of medical gear needed by health care workers to protect against COVID-19. Trump has shown how little he cares for people – and Steve Daines, in supporting Trump, shows his insensitivity as well. How can any Montanan say that Steve has been an advocate for their needs and interests when Steve hides from public forums and conversations, just meeting with supporters in business offices across Montana? Steve evidences no concern about global warming, withdrawal from NATO, Iranian and North Korean nuclear advances, or Trump’s collusion with Putin. Daines does nothing for the vast majority of Montana’s voters who need a vibrant economy and full employment. By contrast, Steve Bullock has served Montanans well as Governor and will do so as Senator.