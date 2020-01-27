Reading letters to the editor Jan. 22, I had to laugh long and hard. A well meaning citizen was calling on Senator Daines to be fair and impartial when regarding the impeachment trial of our current White House occupant. This is the same Senator Daines who is scared to meet face to face in a public forum with fellow Montanans. The same Senator who has become a toady and bootlicker for the current administration. To expect Senator Daines to suddenly think for himself is sadly laughable. To wish for the Senator to put country before party is unfortunately a gigglefest.
No, our current junior Senator does not give a whit about the Constitution or the rule of law. But seemingly cares only about power for power's sake. He is no statesman. He is no great orator. He is simply a rich guy who makes us laugh so hard we cry.
Robert Rajala,
Missoula