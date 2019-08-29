Jack Ballard’s guest column (Aug. 20) pointed out how Senator Daines would like to distance himself from some of his earlier positions that were not very supportive of public lands. One problem with that is his current position on public lands; his support is lukewarm at best, as Ballard noted with regard to the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Senator Daines also recently refused to take a position on the nomination of William Perry Pendley, who has consistently argued that there should be no federal lands, to be responsible for federal lands as acting director of the federal Bureau of Land Management. According to an interview with Montana Public Radio, Daines had “not found a reason to be against him yet,” despite this high-profile anti-public lands philosophy. At the recent Missoula City Club meeting, Daines also deferred to whatever Pendley’s boss, the Secretary of Interior seems to want, which is not the same as telling the Secretary of Interior what Montanans want. Montanans who care about our public lands clearly need someone new representing them in the Senate — someone who actually cares about what happens to our public lands.
Jonathan Haber
Missoula