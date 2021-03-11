Daines doesn't care of discrimination

It is bad enough that California native Steve Daines opposes the historic nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to be Secretary of Interior. The irony of his statement that, "Her confirmation will hurt Montana and the western way of life as we know it," is beyond belief given that, unlike Daines, her ancestors have lived in the west for thousands of years and hundreds of generations. Now Daines is attacking a provision of the American Rescue Plan that will bring a measure of justice to those who have been discriminated against by the United States government by forgiving their loans made by the Department of Agriculture. That there was discrimination was legally established in a lawsuit by George and Marilyn Keepseagle against the Department of Agriculture. Tuesday Daines said, "So, a wealthy Hispanic farmer- or any other minority- in California could get tons of money, while a struggling white farmer in Montana gets nothing." Daines doesn't care about our long history of discrimination against minorities and doesn’t understand this will help a lot of American Indian farmers and ranchers right here in his adopted state of Montana. With these actions, Daines has revealed himself for the ugly racist he really is.