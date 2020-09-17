Daines doesn't stand with our troops

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I saw in the news that Fox News confirmed reports that our Commander-in-Chief called troops who gave their life for this great country “losers” and “suckers.”

These comments are offensive and utterly unacceptable. Our troops are willing to sacrifice their lives for this country, and deserve every ounce of respect and honor they have rightfully earned.

So far, Senator Tester and Governor Bullock have publicly denounced these comments, but where’s Senator Daines? Like always, he’s too afraid to stand up to his party leaders and do what’s right for Montana’s men and women in uniform by condemning this blatant disrespect.

Steve Daines’ refusal to speak out shows that he clearly doesn’t have a spine, and he doesn’t stand with our troops.

Ervin Kicking Woman,

Browning

